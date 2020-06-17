U.S. Army Aims to Hire 10,000 New Soldiers During Hiring Event

U.S. Army recruiters in Michigan are part of the U.S. Army’s first nationwide virtual hiring campaign which is already underway and wraps up on July 2.

Their goal is to recruit 10,000 new soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations.

You can serve full-time as an Active Duty Soldier or part-time in the Army Reserve or Army National Guard while working a civilian job or attending college.

According to their website, they have over 150 opportunities within science, medicine, and engineering.

Other position opportunities include Infantryman, Fire Control Specialist, Air & Missile Defense Crew Member, Cryptologic Linguist, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator, and more.

Connect with the U.S. Army before July 2nd and you could receive an extra $2,000 bonus or a four-year scholarship when you join.

Want to experience life on an actual Army base? Take the goarmy.com virtual tour, which will give you a first-person view of the locations you will visit every day as a Soldier on post.

According to ABC12, to enlist, you must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, between the ages of 17 and 34, graduated high school or received your GED diploma and met medical and physical requirements, among other stipulations.

My dad served in the Airforce and my brother was in the Navy. I had dreams of becoming a rockstar, I probably should have joined the U.S Army instead.