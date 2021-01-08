UM Students Offer Free Online Tutoring for K-12 Kids

Low-income families can now enjoy free tutoring thanks to college students.

The last year has been tough for kids when it comes to schooling. Many students are struggling with online learning and are starting to fall behind. Now, low-income families can get the help they need for free!

University of Michigan student Alina Bardwell was unable to do volunteer work this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, she thought outside the box and has come up with a way to help the community. Bardwell and many other UM students got together and created MiTutor. MiTutor is a free online tutoring service designed to help low-income families get help with their K-12 school work.

We all know that lower-income families have been hit harder than anyone by the pandemic. Some have lost their jobs, some have been forced to quit in order to help their kids with school, many are essential workers working long hours and cannot be home to help their kids with school...We want to give back in the best, safest way we can: by helping their kids perform better in school for free...said Bardwell.

Bardwell and University of Michigan sophomore Johanna Bozic are looking to grow and find more tutors to help the kids. If you are interested in helping out, you can email Alina at abardwel@umich.edu or Johanna at jbozic@umich.edu.

Some kids are excelling in virtual learning and some are not. It is awesome to see these college students making sure that none of the kids are left behind!

Source: MLive