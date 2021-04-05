Video Goes Viral of Michigan Police Versus Turkeys

Two turkeys were holding up traffic on the East side of Michigan. What happened next is hilarious.

It was just after 5 P.M. on Wednesday, March 24th when traffic went a foul in Riverview, Michigan. This could be the theme of Rush Hour 4. I could see it now, "Rush Hour 4 - Traffic Turkeys."

The News Herald spoke to Lisa Bates, the person who filmed the viral video for tiktok. This is what she had to say about the hilarious calamity,

My girlfriend and I initially pulled over to try to lead the turkeys away from the road because we were scared they were going to get hit, but they were not very happy. It escalated very quickly and they were super aggressive, so we called police to help.

The video that Bates uploaded to TikTok has over 1.1 million views and 48,000 likes as of 6:16 A.M. on April 5th. You can see the video below.

Around 5:30 a Riverview police officer arrived on the scene to block traffic and attempted to lead these turkeys to safety. However, the giant birds did not comply with the officer's orders. In fact, there is a moment where it seems the turkeys had the upper wing. The end of the video shows the law enforcement officer running away from the turkeys, jumping in his cruiser, and taking off.

Update: what the video doesn't show is the police officer standing by for the next 15 minutes to make sure the birds and passing traffic were safe.

Local law enforcement has asked the public to remain in their vehicles and not approach wild turkeys in incidents like this. He went on to say, "they are not nice."