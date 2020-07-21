Virginia Is Mandating That Kindergartners Take Slavery Lessons

This is a perfect example of why American students fall behind their counterparts around the world. The state of Virginia is now mandating for this upcoming school year if they have one, that every kindergartner must learn about Slavery and social justice.

Need I say more, yes because it gets worse?

The Washington Free Beacon is reporting that the state has joined the Southern Poverty Law Center's (SPLC) education arm Teaching Tolerance to develop its new curriculum. The SPLC over the years has become a radical hate group that attacks anyone or group that does not believe what they believe.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that the current “proposed lesson plan will restructure history and social studies classes to emphasize slavery as fundamental to American society for students from kindergartner to the fifth grade”. The curriculum states:

"Sugarcoating or ignoring slavery until later grades makes students more upset by or even resistant to true stories about American history…Long before we teach algebra, we teach its component parts. We should structure history instruction the same way."

This new curriculum was introduced by the Virginia Department of Education's superintendent. A state education department spokesman said:

"The state Board of Education approves content standards and curriculum frameworks for history and social studies…Local school boards are responsible for developing or adopting curriculum aligned with the state standards and framework."

The guide that the state and SPLC put out encourages administrations and teachers to create opportunities for kindergarten, first, and second-grade students to learn about "activism and action civics." The guide states:

"Students should study examples of role models from the past and present, and ask themselves, ‘how can I make a difference?...These conversations [about slavery] should lead into discussions about current injustices—particularly those that continue to disenfranchise and oppress the descendants of enslaved people—and possibilities for activism and reform."

Do these people even know the age of kindergartners and their stage of mental development?

Not everyone is on board with this thinking. A longtime elementary school teacher, who asked that she remain anonymous for fear of retribution, said that in the past they would start introducing the children to the reality of slavery in the fourth grade. She believes this new push has everything to do with politics rather than education. She went on to say:

"I teach lower grades in elementary school.… [Never before] did I have to teach about slavery," the teacher said. "Our standards were always [to] teach about famous Americans, George Washington, Martin Luther King Jr., people like that. But, it was all very general and the bigger picture, we highlighted their accomplishments."

The teacher went on to say that she believes this curriculum will prove divisive for children who lack the maturity to deal with the subject and:

"What they're really trying to do is divide people as early as they can, starting now with kindergarteners. They're really going to be inciting hate…They're pointing out that there's ‘whiteness' and ‘blackness' and that's crazy. We never taught about that in school…. We learn about how to get along with one another and be kind and respect others. But now, with this new curriculum that they're adding, it's going to do the total opposite."

Their entire point of doing this is to be divisive and to get these extremely young children to hate America at an early age. This indoctrination of hating America will then allow them to more easily completely "transform" America into what they want once these indoctrinated children have grown-up to be good little voters and vote exactly how they want them to like many in their base do today.

What is really going on here since every intelligent adult knows that kindergarten students are in no way developmentally ready to be taught the subject of slavery? These 5-year-olds do not even come close to have the mental development in which to understand all that is involved in that discussion.

So the question is why are the leftists pushing this curriculum on such young children?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595