New Poll Shows Chief James Craig Continues His Large Lead In Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Primary

Hot off the press, a new poll conducted by McLaughlin & Associates released today has former Detroit Police Chief James Craig with a large lead in Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial primary.

In a press release Chief James Craig stated:

Our message of solving problems and leading from the front resonates with Michiganders as I travel across the state…The momentum is behind us, and I hear it all the time - Michiganders want real leadership in Lansing to rebuild our economy and bring good-paying jobs back to Michigan.

The poll of 500 likely Republican primary voters was taken between March 22 - 24, 2022. According to the poll “The sample includes a mix of a landline phone, mobile phone, and text-to-web interviews with a +/- 4.4% margin of error”.

Chief Craig polled a strong 31% support, giving him a double-digit lead of 17% over his closest primary opponent:

His press release went on to state:

Chief Craig's name recognition and favorable image are stronger than his opponents, with room to grow his support base. His extensive and successful law enforcement background as a police officer and Detroit Chief of Police gives him credibility as the strongest candidate.

The Chief certainly does have name recognition and his law enforcement background, specifically in the City of Detroit, gives him deep understanding of the social, safety and criminal issues facing the state of Michigan today.

The Trafalgar Group also just released a poll that had very similar results. The poll asked “If the Republican primary for Governor were tomorrow, who would you support of the following candidates”.

In the Trafalgar Group poll Chief James Craig polled 34.4%, giving him another double-digit lead of 18.3% over his closest primary opponent Perry Johnson.