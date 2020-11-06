This Saturday, Lakeview Ford-Lincoln is sponsoring another “Drive One for Your School”, and this time it’s a little different. Vince Pavone, the owner of Lakeview Ford, said that Ford Motor Company couldn’t authorize the usual event. The company typically donates $20 for every test drive originating from the dealership at Dickman and Washington in Battle Creek. “With COVID-19 precautions, Ford came up with another idea, and we’re happy that we’ll be holding a ‘virtual’ Drive One for Your School on Saturday, November 7th.”

This event will benefit the Lakeview Spartan Football team. Donations from Ford will help them buy uniforms and equipment. “We’ve done the event for dance teams, bands, DECA programs---just about anything you can think of, and this time it’s the Lakeview Football team.”, said Pavone.

Lakeview football coach Jerry Diorio was a guest on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins on Thursday and was joined by Spartan quarterback and free safety Jaden Simonson and linebacker and fullback Joel Metzger. Simonson said there are two ways to participate and get the $20 donation headed to the Spartans. “You can scan a QR Code from one of the flyers we have around town, or you can go to the Lakeview Ford website, www.shoplakeviewford.com, click the link at the top of the page, and fill out a short form. You don’t have to actually go there and test drive in person. It’s a $20 donation for our school if you sign up and it’ll help us out a lot.”

Pavone says anyone can still go down to Lakeview Ford anytime and test drive a vehicle. He says they take every precaution to make sure it’s safe. “But this “virtual Drive One” will only take about 5 minutes and you can do it from your phone or computer.”

Coach Diorio said, “This is a great opportunity, it’s a great way that Ford Motor Company is giving back to the community and the school district and we’re really excited about it.”

For more info and to, click here.