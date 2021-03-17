Walmart Now Offering COVID Vaccine at Some Michigan Locations

Ubiquitous big-box retailer Walmart is the latest non-healthcare facility to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, now scheduling appointments at Michigan stores.

This is welcome news, as Michigan has just been named the next COVID hotspot. Walmart, the company whose motto is "Save money. Live better." is offering its shoppers peace of mind with the Coronavirus vaccine. Detroit Free Press reports that a half dozen Walmart stores in Michigan are now scheduling appointments. The locations are geographically spread out across the mitten, including:

Alpena | 7700 N Alger Rd

Cheboygan | 1150 S Main St

Greenville | 10772 W Carson City Rd

Jackson | 1700 W Michigan Ave

Lapeer | 555 E Genesee St

St. Johns | 1165 Superior Dr

You will have to login or create an account at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine to access the locations and sign up. Those now eligible for the vaccine in Michigan are health care workers, child care workers, K-12 teachers, parents of special-needs children, and those who live and work in long-term care facilities. Law enforcement officers, including jail and corrections officers, are now eligible, along with food processing and agricultural workers. Michiganders 50 and older with underlying health conditions that put them at severe risk are also able to sign up now to get the COVID vaccine.

Now, you can get your COVID vaccine while shopping for macaroni and cheese and hot dogs, while selecting new drapes for the kitchen, and bribing the kids with a stuffed animal, all while getting your oil changed at a Supercenter near you. While the stores are currently limited to these six, here's hoping the vaccine can be rolled out to Walmarts across the state. Now, if we can make this vaccine available at Dollar General stores, we'd have this thing over by next Tuesday.