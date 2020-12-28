Water Main Break in Lakeview Area, Boil Water Advisory Possible

A potential boil water advisory may be put in place after a water main break in Battle Creek Monday morning.

City water crews responded to the break shortly after 7 a.m. on 20th Street between Goguac and Eldred streets. The City states that residents in the affected area were without water until at least 10 a.m. on December 28th.

So far, a boil water advisory has not been put in place but there is the potential that there could be one after testing the water system once restored.

Below is the area of Battle Creek that was affected by the water main break.