Wear a Mask If You Attend Any Thanksgiving or Halloween Parties?

It's not over until the CDC says it's over. It's still all about our safety when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

This whole thing has been dragging on for roughly two years now and we still need to follow safety protocols, at least that's according to the recent recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control.

Personally speaking, how do you feel about the holidays coming up very soon? Do you feel comfortable inviting family and friends over for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas?

The CDC is saying that if you're still not vaccinated, you shouldn't be doing any traveling over the holiday season. The CDC also suggests that you wear a mask if you go to any Halloween or Thanksgiving parties.

According to mlive.com:

"Attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others," the guidelines say.

And the latest from the CDC is recommending that people open windows and get a fan if they plan on throwing their own up-and-coming holiday parties.

Why use a fan?

Mlive.com adds:

"If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will put fresh air in through the other open windows," the guidelines say.

These guidelines are important but how many people will actually follow them? We can't answer that question because it's up to each and every person to decide for themselves how to handle their own holiday parties at home.

We all know that COVID-19 cases are still on the rise nationwide and now is not the time to stop COVID-19 protocols. Even if you are fully vaccinated, there's still nothing wrong with wearing a mask or opening a few windows to help keep loved ones and friends safe!