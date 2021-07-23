West Michigan Lawmaker To Spend 15 Days In Jail On OWI Charge

State Representative Bryan Posthumus will spend 15 days in jail after admitting to being drunk behind the wheel and flipping his Jeep. The West Michigan lawmaker will also spend two years on probation.

The representative, in his first term as the representative for the 73rd district, was arrested in April after his Jeep hit a mailbox and flipped over near his family home in Oakfield Township.

When booked into the Kent County Correctional Facility, the lawmaker allegedly registered a .13 blood alcohol level, currently, a .08 level is considered legally impaired in Michigan.

Fox 17 reports that on Friday morning. Posthumus pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Despite the guilty plea, Posthumous says he has no plans on resigning from his house seat.

In referencing a prior OWI arrest in January 2013, Posthumus admitted he has a drinking problem and will begin attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Posthumus currently represents Michigan's 73rd District in the state house. That district covers much of Kent County including East Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Charter Township, Cannon Township, Plainfield Township, and more.

Bryan is the son of Dick Posthumus, who was lieutenant governor from 1999 through 2003. Currently, his sister, Lisa Posthumus Lyons, serves as Kent County clerk.

