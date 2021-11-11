West Michigan Retailer Promising ‘Well-Stocked’ Turkeys At Just 33¢ A Pound

West Michigan based Meijer is trying to alleviate any fears of a turkey shortage this Thanksgiving.

The retailer announced this week that not only would they be 'well-stocked' with the birds for Thanksgiving, they're also dropping the price of the Thanksgiving favorite to just 33 cents a pound for their Meijer Brand Frozen Turkeys.

Additionally, Meijer says they are carrying a wide array of small and large birds to accommodate every gathering size.

The retailer is offering a vast selection of turkeys; including fresh, frozen, organic, and antibiotic-free birds to suit every household's preferences. Meijer brand fresh turkeys cost 99 cents per pound and Butterball fresh turkeys come in at $1.99 per pound.

There is a limit of two per customer on all fresh and frozen turkeys and the deal is good through November 27th.

Many families are set to gather in large groups for the holiday season for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020.

Don Sanderson, Group Vice President of Foods at Meijer, says that they are trying to help bring back a sense of normalcy this Thanksgiving:

Our highest priority is bringing value to our customers this holiday season. This Thanksgiving will be significant to many of our customers as they return to more 'normal' traditions, and we want to make celebrating that return easy by offering an affordable turkey for every gathering.

For families who prefer not to cook, Meijer is also taking orders for its premade heat and serve Thanksgiving dinners.

Customers can order the dinners at their Meijer deli counter or by calling by Tuesday, Nov. 23rd.

