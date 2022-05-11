It's something we all hope to never hear: a positive cancer diagnosis. Especially, when it comes to children.

It's a heartbreaking journey for any family to go through. Especially, during a pandemic where resources for support might be limited. Thankfully, as things are slowly returning to "normal", there's at least one organization hoping to provide a little bit of fun for families affected by cancer.

Bluebird Cancer Retreats

Originally started in Alabama in 1985, Bluebird Cancer Retreats eventually moved to West Michigan with their first retreat being held on Lake Michigan's shore in 1996.

They're an organization with one goal: to provide support to those battling cancer. While it began as a retreat for adults with cancer, Bluebird Cancer Retreats have now grown, offering a few different types of weekend retreats:

Newcomers

Couples (a survivor and caregiver)

Reunion Gathering

Family Camp

You can read more about their history here.

What's Involved with the Retreats?

According to their website, the Bluebird Cancer Retreats offer education about the disease, insights from other survivors, and a staff of medical, spiritual, and social workers who are all there to help participants find their way to emotional well-being.

Get our free mobile app

For the Family Camp Retreats, one of their newer retreats offered, there's a bit more fun involved. Specifically, outdoor activities for the whole family. That includes things like kayaking, swimming, rock climbing, ziplining, and a lot more. While the other retreats primarily focus on healing, the Family Camp works to help kids just feel like kids again.

In fact, there's one happening in person later this year.

On their Facebook page, Bluebird Cancer Retreats shared this post:

If you or someone you know might be interested in attending the Bluebird Cancer Retreat Family Camp, please note that registration is required which can be done online at bluebirdmi.org.

Here are some tips for self-care during the pandemic: