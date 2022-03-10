What Are The Weirdest Michigan Laws You Know Of?
I found a site titled Weird Facts and was able to find a subsection of Weird Michigan Laws, here are a sampling of them
- Persons may not be drunk on trains. According to one law firm this is true.
- Under state law, dentists are officially classified as mechanics.
- It is illegal to kill a dog using a decompression chamber.
- Adultery is illegal, but can only be punished upon a complaint by the affected husband or wife.
- No man may seduce and corrupt an unmarried girl, or else he risks five years in prison.
- Cars may not be sold on Sunday.
- You may not swear in front of women and children.
- In Clawson - There is a law that makes it legal for a farmer to sleep with his pigs, cows, horses, goats, and chickens.
- In Detroit - Willfully destroying your old radio is prohibited.
- In Detroit - It is illegal to let your pig run free in Detroit unless it has a ring in its nose.
- In Grand Haven - No person shall throw an abandoned hoop skirt into any street or on any sidewalk, under penalty of a five- dollar fine for each offense.
- In Harper Woods - It is illegal to paint sparrows to sell them as parakeets.
- In Kalamazoo - It is against the law to serenade your girlfriend.
- In Rochester - All bathing suits must have been inspected by the head of police.
- In Soo - Smoking while in bed is illegal.
- In Wayland - Anyone can keep their cow on Main Street downtown at a cost of 3 cents per day.
Are they above still true or were they ever true I could not verify? I just thought it was fun to read.
Here is one that is absolutely true and brought to us from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy:
You’re breaking the law if you cut the hair of another person in Michigan without the government’s permission, even if it’s for a friend or family member, and even if there’s no charge
I guess I have to tell my wife she can no longer cut my “follically” challenged head.
