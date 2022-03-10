What Are The Weirdest Michigan Laws You Know Of?

I found a site titled Weird Facts and was able to find a subsection of Weird Michigan Laws, here are a sampling of them

Persons may not be drunk on trains. According to one law firm this is true.

Under state law, dentists are officially classified as mechanics.

It is illegal to kill a dog using a decompression chamber.

Adultery is illegal, but can only be punished upon a complaint by the affected husband or wife.

No man may seduce and corrupt an unmarried girl, or else he risks five years in prison.

Cars may not be sold on Sunday.

You may not swear in front of women and children.

In Clawson - There is a law that makes it legal for a farmer to sleep with his pigs, cows, horses, goats, and chickens.

In Detroit - Willfully destroying your old radio is prohibited.

In Detroit - It is illegal to let your pig run free in Detroit unless it has a ring in its nose.

In Grand Haven - No person shall throw an abandoned hoop skirt into any street or on any sidewalk, under penalty of a five- dollar fine for each offense.

In Harper Woods - It is illegal to paint sparrows to sell them as parakeets.

In Kalamazoo - It is against the law to serenade your girlfriend.

In Rochester - All bathing suits must have been inspected by the head of police.

In Soo - Smoking while in bed is illegal.

In Wayland - Anyone can keep their cow on Main Street downtown at a cost of 3 cents per day.

Are they above still true or were they ever true I could not verify? I just thought it was fun to read.

Here is one that is absolutely true and brought to us from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy:

You’re breaking the law if you cut the hair of another person in Michigan without the government’s permission, even if it’s for a friend or family member, and even if there’s no charge

I guess I have to tell my wife she can no longer cut my “follically” challenged head.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash loading...