Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Wiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?

Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.

Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, formerly known as Deer Creek, is an outdoor concert venue that has a capacity of 24,000 people. Around 10:28 P.M. Friday Night a possible shooting was reported. Right now, all we know for sure is that an altercation started in section 5 of the lawn area according to the IndyStar. It's unclear if this venue used metal detectors at the entrance. Even though many people report a "possible shooting," we cannot find reports of someone actually witnessing a shooting in addition to the fact that no gun was found by police.

One thing is for sure. For better or for worse, people are quick to assume that an active shooting is taking place because of the way the world is today. Look at Wiz Khalifa's face on the TikTok below.

The three people that were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries were hurt during the evacuation, not the incident in question.

