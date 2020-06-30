Where Have All The Great Television Shows Gone?

I’m 60 years old, and I remember growing up watching some outstanding television shows. It seemed like growing up in the '60s, '70s and even the '80s television was just better. You didn’t have the reality shows or all the boring television shows that are on nowadays.

I grew up watching Gilligan’s Island, The Beverley Hillbillies, Hogan’s Heroes, Sanford and Son, Batman, Mr. Ed, All in the Family, The Andy Griffith Show, Green Acres, Gun Smoke, Bonanza, The Munsters, Bewitched, The Adams Family, The Mike Douglas Show, The Jackie Gleason Show, Dragnet, The Carol Burnett Show, Perry Mason and Gomer Pyle To just name a few.

It was a pure joy to watch those shows and just howl at most of them. In this day and age, some of these shows wouldn’t even be aired. I loved the old time Hollywood Squares hosted by Peter Marshall. Let’s not forget about the Dating Game, The Newlywed Game and The Gong Show with Chuck Barris. All of these show were unique in their own way. With just great actors and quality, talented hosts. I miss that kind of memorable nostalgic programming.

Maybe one day all the smart people will figure people we need to get back to basics. Great comedy and human interest stories. Until then, I guess there's not much to do other than watch reruns.