Where In Michigan Could It Reach 300 Inches Of Snow This Winter?

I love a great snowstorm, as long as it hits on Friday night and during the day Saturday due to having to drive to work. Would I like 300 inches of snow during one Michigan winter? Unless I was retired and my home was extremely well insulated, I would have to say that is a big NO!

Where in Michigan do they already have 265.5 inches of snow and heading like a rolling snowball gathering heft to create a snowman, to 300 or more inches? That would be Gratiot Lake in the Keweenaw Peninsula. According to an article in MLive, the Gratiot Lake area in the Upper Peninsula is getting pounded. They report that “the current total snow there is 21 inches above average. Last year, the same location only had 165 inches of total snow”.

The Keweenaw Peninsula is located west of Marquette and north of Houghton. You really have to love the beauty and bounty of the Keweenaw Peninsula to live up there.

Let’s look at the snowfall levels in the Lower Peninsula. Currently, Kalamazoo has 56.3 inches of snow which are 7.5 inches below normal. Grand Rapids has 62.3 inches of snow which are 4.2 inches higher than normal. How about Jackson, they have had only 36.9 inches of snow to date which is curiously only 1.1 inches below normal.

You might be wondering how much snow has fallen on Marquette, that would be 170.4 inches which comes in at 25.9 inches above normal.

How much is the average snowfall in the winter season in your city, check out the usa.com website. A website titled Currentresults.com has some interesting fun snowfall facts.

Here are some pretty cool videos of Keweenaw Peninsula:

This was from 2019 and Marquette, not far from the Peninsula but you get the picture:

