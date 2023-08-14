HGTV Names U.P.’s Fastest-Growing Town Michigan’s Most Charming

When you're looking for charming small towns in Michigan, you want to find a place that gives you the best of both worlds for the state's incredible weather. With that in mind, what better place to look than the Upper Peninsula?

HGTV named the most charming small town in each state in the country and their choice for the Mitten State is perched in the center of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Houghton, Michigan, with a population of 8,386 people, the county seat of Houghton County was HGTV's pick for Michigan's most charming small town. It may be a small town, but it's the fifth-largest by population in the Upper Peninsula. Even still, the city's website claims Houghton is the Upper Peninsula's fastest-growing city.

Houghton is located right at the break of the Keweenaw Peninsula as the Atlantic Point from Lake Superior feeds into Portage Lake. State Highway 26 meets Highway 41 to lead to the northernmost point of the state in Copper Harbor.

Wikipedia Commons Wikipedia Commons loading...

It's home to Michigan Tech University and a plethora of outdoor activities, whether tourists or residents are looking for fun on the water or on land.

Get our free mobile app

HGTV seemed to really appreciate what Houghton has on offer regardless of the weather touting the town's "233 miles of snowmobile trails and world-class biking opportunities attract adventurers, and history buffs come to explore its colorful mining past."

Wikipedia Commons Wikipedia Commons loading...

HGTV also pointed out McClain State Park, which is a treat in the warm months for hikes and in the winter for skiing and ice formations.

Of course, Houghton has immaculate views with its prime location on the water resting so far up north. The city is an excellent place to take in a sunset on a winter night and maybe catch an Aurora Borealis if you're lucky.

The 15 Safest Places to Live in Michigan According to Safewise , these are the 15 safest places to live in Michigan.

The Top-25 Places to Live in Michigan According to Niche , these are the top-25 places to live in Michigan.