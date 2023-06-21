Which Michigan University is the Top Party School in the State?

The rivalries of the Michigan universities run deep, and often beyond the athletic playing field.

Whether it's Michigan-Michigan State, Western-Central, or Central-Eastern, these rivalries are taken rather seriously. Who's the best at what? Who gets bragging rights?

Though parents may not be too fond of the idea, how a school's party reputation stacks up is one more thing for students to take pride in. But which school in The Mitten is the wildest? Which school throws the best ravers and mixers?

Niche provides grades for nearly every school in the country regarding academics, athletics, campus atmosphere, diversity and yes, even partying.

Before we get to the number one party school, let's start with where the party isn't. Niche ranked Eastern Michigan as the No. 424 party school in the country. The Eagles are a tame bunch apparently, coming in at number 10 in the state. That falls behind Adrian College (No. 407 in the country), Wayne State (399), Aquinas College (379), Grand Valley State (352), Ferris State (182) and Central Michigan (124).

The Chippewas have major bragging rights over EMU, but not so much its rivals in Kalamazoo. Western Michigan cracked the nation's top 100 at No. 72 and scored an A+ grade for its party scene.

So, as many likely expected, that leaves us with the two major universities in the Mitten State. Everything seems to come down to green vs. blue around here.

Who parties hardest? According to Niche, Michigan State University is the top party school in the state, and also good for number 20 in the country. Not bad Spartans!

The University of Michigan came in at a respectable No. 32. But playing second fiddle to the folks over in East Lansing is never good enough. Maybe next time Ann Arbor.

Curious about who takes the crown in other categories? Check out which Michigan schools were top in their class in other categories according to Niche below.

