The governor has signed a new bill to benefit the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

On Thursday, May 6th, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that is going to give $37.8 million to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. This allocated money will support 76 different recreation projects and land purchases in the state.

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund supports quality outdoor recreation, giving Michiganders the ability to safely enjoy the outdoors and boosting local economies...This funding is crucial to helping communities utilize their natural resources and make Michigan’s public spaces more accessible and attractive to residents and visitors. I am proud to sign this piece of bipartisan legislation into law and support Michigan’s recreational resources and economy...said Governor Whitmer.

In an attempt to increase the quality and quantity of public outdoor recreation opportunities, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund is recommending that the funds be given to state and local agencies to purchase land and develop projects.

What will this first round of funding support?

Trail systems with broad regional and statewide impact and connectivity.

The purchase of high-quality and unique natural resources.

Development projects to expand opportunities in the state for camping, fishing, biking, hiking, and snowmobiling.

Check out a video for a quick history of the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

Michigan really is one of the best places to live in when it comes to outdoor activities. We have it all from camping to fishing, boating to snowmobiling, and more. It's great to see the government really supporting these opportunities.

Source: Office of the Governor