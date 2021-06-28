Whitmer Gives Taxpayer ‘Covid Relief’ Cash To Schools/Teachers Not To Businesses/Employees

The elected Democrat state Representatives and Senators will be put to the test via Governor Whitmer’s latest veto. Will they fold as they have on previous overwhelming bipartisan votes over the last 16 months, we will see. They have switched their votes in the past to not override Whitmer’s veto.

The Detroit News is reporting that a bill intended to allow Michigan businesses to apply for a refund of the taxes they paid on personal protective equipment (PPE) bought between March 10, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021 was vetoed by Governor Whitmer.

The bills Whitmer vetoed passed the House 102-7 and the Senate 36-0 on June 2. The Michigan Legislature can override a Governor's veto by a two-thirds vote of the elected members in both the House and Senate. Once that occurs the bill becomes law.

Whitmer said she would support a grant program to help only small businesses with some of the cost of the PPE they purchased. She stated that she believes asking for a tax credit would make those expenses “ineligible for federal COVID-19 relief dollars through the American Rescue Plan”. The 6% Michigan tax is not a cost to be paid for as much as it is a refund of the tax the businesses already paid. It appears Michigan will end the year with a surplus of tax dollars not including the over 10 billion they were given in “Covid Relief” money.

It appears what Governor Whitmer is saying is all 138 elected Michigan politicians who voted for this bill did not know of her concerns, including every single Democrat state Senator. Do you believe that?

It is worth noting that Whitmer approved of giving $4.2 billion dollars of future federal taxpayers' money to schools that suffered no loss of revenue and we find that those funds can be used for just about anything non-Covid related including teachers' salaries and bonuses. Now she is denying all business owners and their employees who took huge revenue losses due to her executive orders, relief.

I guess it is great to work for the government today and not so great to work in the private industry. Interesting since it is the private industry that pays for the government and its employees.

