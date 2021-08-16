Woman Injured When Part Falls from Rollercoaster at Cedar Point

If you are a big fan of rollercoasters, you've probably been to Cedar Point. You have also probably stood and line and rode the Top Thrill Dragster rollercoaster. It's one of the most popular rides at the park. The ride features a top speed of over 120 mph and the first hill is 420 feet high.

Over the weekend, one woman was standing in line and then injured, when a part fell from that rollercoaster.

It happened at about 4:30 pm on Sunday, August 15th, 2021. While standing in line to get on the Top Thrill Dragster, a woman was injured when a small piece of metal fell from the train at the top of the rollercoaster as the ride was nearing its end.

Park spokesman Tony Clark released the following statement: "At approximately 4:30 this afternoon, a small metal object became disengaged from a train on the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster as it was ending its run. The object came into contact with a female guest waiting in line for the ride. The park’s EMS team and Sandusky Fire Department responded immediately, and the guest was transported to the hospital for medical care. At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family."

The extent of the injuries the woman received is not known. She was taken to Firelands Regional Medical in Sandusky, OH before being transferred to another facility. No information about the woman was released.

The ride is closed as park officials do a safety investigation. The Top Thrill Dragster rollercoaster has been at Cedar Point since 2003.

Here is an official Cedar Point video of the ride:

Cedar Point has 72 total rides, including 18 world-class roller coasters. The Cedar Fair Entertainment Company-owned park is celebrating its 150th Anniversary this year. For more information on the park, check out their website, or their Facebook page.

Cedar Fair also owns and operates Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon, MI.