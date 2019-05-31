Woman Trapped Underwater In Albion

The Albion Department of Public Safety was called to a possible drowning, around 7:30 PM Friday evening.

Firefighters arrived at the dam, located at Porter Street and Monroe Street, in Albion, to find a 55 year-old woman trapped underwater after falling from a kayak.

It took them nearly 10 minutes to free the woman and remove her from the swiftly moving water. They continued to work on her for several minutes until she was transported to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.