HAUNTED MICHIGAN: Al Capone and the Yellow Motel

Southwest of Allegan, east of Bravo and northeast of Pullman, hidden from the road among the trees, lies the site of the legendary Yellow Motel. This is one of Allegan Counties most famous haunted places, rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of some of Al Capone's murder victims. The establishment was officially called The Wildwood Castle Resort, but the nickname is the one that sticks in people's minds.

Yes, Capone visited here, too; in fact, he and his men stayed at the Yellow Motel when he was at the peak of his power in the 1920s. This place was perfect for his needs: not only were there underground tunnels that were used as escape routes, but a pool of quicksand was on hand where some of his victims were left to sink and disappear forever. Other victims are said to be buried in the woods, right on the property.

As for paranormal activity, Al Capone's ghostly automobile is said to crash near the hotel on different nights and disappear when witnesses rush to the scene; other visitors claim to have been followed by car lights only to have them disappear. The apparitions of white, ghostly dogs are spotted guarding the area and have chased snoopers. The image of a blue motel that turns a putrid yellow glow & disappears has been seen around the ruins. Red eyes are seen peeking out of the darkness.

Another tale of a Yellow Motel haunting concerns a man and wife that spent the night there on their honeymoon; once he found out she was not a virgin, he killed her and jumped from the window, killing himself as well. The motel burned down in the 90's, probably by arsonists...some feel it was the ghosts, wanting to be rid of it forever.

Paranormal investigators in Allegan County agree there is some spooky activity going on there and throughout the county, with many of them connected to Capone's victims. If you get permission to visit this area, you will walk not only through the woods...but possibly over unmarked resting places of Capone's victims.

The site of the old Yellow Motel is located southwest of Allegan.

It was burned down in 1997 by an arsonist.

MAKE SURE YOU CHECK FOR "NO TRESPASSING" SIGNS. ALWAYS GET PERMISSION TO ENTER PRIVATE AREAS TO PROTECT YOURSELF.

