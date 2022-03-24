10 Important Words All Michiganders Should Know
It doesn't matter if you're a lifelong Michigander or brand new to the Mitten State, these are words you should know.
Party Store: I've lived in other states and have asked people where is the nearest party store, and they sent me to a Party City. But in Michigan, a party store is the place you go to buy alcohol, lotto tickets, snacks, pop, and more.
Pop: Michigan has some great pop companies including Vernors and Faygo. When you want a drink at a restaurant, make sure you ask for a pop instead of a soda.
Pasty: Some might hear that word and think of something that covers up nipples, but in Michigan, a pasty is a tasty pocket of love that is filled most of the time with meat, vegetables, and cheese
The Thumb: Located on the east side of the Lower Peninsula, this area of the state is called the thumb because it resembles the thumb of the hand.
Yooper: A native or inhabitant of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Troll: If you're not from Michigan you might think of a troll as the little toy with crazy hair or someone online that likes to irritate people. But in this case, a Troll is what people from the Upper Penisula of Michigan call people that live below the Bridge.
The Bridge: Michigan's longest bridge, the Mackinac Bridge connects the Upper and Lower Peninsula
Michigan Left: A Michigan Left is an intersection at which left turns are prohibited. Instead, to turn left, drivers must continue straight through the intersection or turn right, then make a U-turn at a median crossover. Michigan Lefts have been part of Michigan roadways since at least the late 1960s.
Bumpy cake: Originally created in the early 1900s by the Sanders Chocolate Company in Detroit. The cake has a poured fudge frosting over “bumps” of vanilla buttercream.
Coney: Most people not from Michigan hear the word Coney and think of Coney Island, but to Michiganders a Coney is a beef frankfurter in a natural casing, nestled in a soft, steamed bun. It's topped with an all meat, beanless chili, diced white onions, and yellow mustard.