10 Year Old Magician From Paw Paw Featured In Upcoming Magic Show

Brynn Cummings just had a knack for the world of illusion when she decided to take on ventriloquism a few years ago and take her magic show public. The now Fourth-grader from Paw Paw got her start when she was only 8 years old, as you can see in this video, and she has kept up with her skills through the pandemic as she is set to make her return to the stage at an upcoming event in Colon, the Magic Capital of the World. The event titled, "A Magic Show: The Grand Tradition," will be held on Saturday, April 17th starting at 4 p.m.

The show will run 90 minutes long and in the past, socially distanced events like this have sold out very fast. Headlining the event is magician Duane Laflin & Company, which includes young Brynn, and other young illusionists as well. The event is taking place at 130 E. State Street and tickets can be purchased by calling 406-291-2004. Duane Laflin has a personal and financial investment in his show and is urging everyone to come enjoy the fun his show has to bring, as he announced:

The show will be 90 minutes of illusions, comedy, beautiful costumes, upbeat music, fun choreography and more. It's more than a magic show...it is production type magic show designed to entertain anyone who likes to see a great show. The second thing is the scary part. Mary and I have "taken the plunge" in the sense that we are going to work to keep this show going.

Colon is not only the Magic Capital of the World but between Curly's & 5 Star, you've got a tough choice of where you're gonna order Pizza from.