Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old girl missing from Kalamazoo since July 7, 2020.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children say 12-year-old Emalee Carey was last seen in Kalamazoo on July 7, 2020. Emalee is described as an African American female, standing 4 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, having a medium complexion, with brown hair and eyes. Emalee also has a birthmark on the right side of her face.

Authorities say it is possible that Emalee is still in the Kalamazoo area. Anyone with information on Emalee Carey's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-488-8911, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

