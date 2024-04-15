13 Fun Michigan Events to Attend in May
If you look outside, you may notice this bizarre bright light called the sun. And soon, it's gonna be May.
That's right, it's finally spring in Michigan which means there are opportunities for everyone to get outside and enjoy everything Michigan has to offer.
Spring brings festivals and events that are tough to enjoy when it's far too hot or far too cold to bother. Whether you're a foodie, music lover, art connoisseur or raging sports fanatic, Michigan has plenty of opportunities for you to enjoy the kickoff to your Spring in May.
Here are 13 fun events you can attend in Michigan in May
Michigan Panthers vs. Arlington Renegades
When: Sunday, May 5 @ 1:00 PM
Where: Ford Field, Detroit
Tickets: As low as $16
If you're hungry for some football after the NFL Draft comes through Detroit, the UFL's Michigan Panthers will return to Ford Field on May 5 to take on the 2023 XFL Champions, the Arlington Renegades.
If you miss out on that game, the Panthers' final home game will be against the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 18 at 4:00 PM.
Mesick Mushroom Festival
When: May 10-12
Where: Downtown Mesick
A trip to the mushroom capital of America is in order. The Mesick Mushroom Festival is full of family-friendly activities. It doesn't get more Pure Michigan than morel mushroom hunting in Mesick, Michigan on Mother's Day weekend.
Mother's Day Brunch at Ford House
When: Sunday, May 12 at 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM
Where: Ford House, Grosse Pointe Shores
Tickets: $240 - $900
If a trip to Mesick isn't in your Mother's Day plans, a special brunch in suburban Detroit at the Lake Shore Room of the Ford House is anything but a consolation. Reserve a table with waterfront views at an exclusive brunch buffet featuring fresh fruit, scones, Chef-made omelets, pancakes, and much more. Plus, mom gets a lovely spring bouquet.
Patton Oswalt
When: May 17 & 18 @ 7:00 AM
Where: GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids & The Fillmore, Detroit
Tickets: As low as $59
Comedy fans can settle in with the ever-hilarious Patton Oswalt either in Grand Rapids or Detroit.
Megan Thee Stallion
When: Saturday, May 18 at 7:00 PM
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Tickets: As low as $73
Little Caesars Arena is sold out as Hip Hop mega star Megan Thee Stallion comes to Detroit with GloRilla. You'll have to settle for a re-sale ticket to catch the show, but fans don't want to miss out on the party coming to LCA.
World Expo of Beer
When: May 17 & 18
Where: Harvey Kern Pavilion at Heritage Park, Frankenmuth
Tickets: $30
Michigan's largest beer sampling event returns to Frankenmuth. One ticket gives you six beer sampling tickets with more available at the event. Over 350 beers are available for you to try.
Off Color Art Fest
When: May 18 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM & May 19 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Where: Arbor Brewing Company, Ypsilanti
This event is a brand-new art fest to honor the diverse art scene in Ypsilanti. The event promises good food, good beer and unique art exhibits. The art on display is described as "unique, edgy, or simply doesn't conform to traditional styles."
East Lansing Art Festival
When: May 18 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM & 19 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Where: Downtown East Lansing
For the 60th year, the East Lansing Art Festival takes over downtown to showcase over 180 artists from across the nation. As always, live music, children's activities and a diverse cultural food court complement the event.
Neil Young
When: Wednesday, May 22
Where: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston
Tickets: As low as $78
The legendary Neil Young with support from Crazy Horse comes to the likewise legendary Pine Knob Music Theatre. Most shows at the Knob are can't miss, but the Rock N' Roll Hall of Famer may top them all.
Petoskey Stone Festival
When: Saturday, May 25
Where: Antrim County's Barnes Park, Torch Lake Township
A Pure Michigan festival if ever there was one, the Petoskey Stone Festival features arts and crafts featuring the unique stone on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion
When: May 30 - June 2
Where: Golden Township Park, Silver Lake
The 8th Annual Jeep Invasion is coming to the Silver Lake Sand Dunes. Over 1,000 Jeeps across the nation take over the dunes for a weekend of fun activities, great food, live music and even a parade.
The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival
When: April 10 - June 16
Where: John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids
Tickets: $19-$75
A unique cultural experience takes over the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids and showcases the handcrafted Asian lantern displays that light up the zoo and help spotlight Asian culture and wildlife.
Detroit Tigers
When all else fails, a trip to Comerica Park for a day of baseball with the Detroit Tigers is a good day in the Mitten. The Tigers have started the 2024 season strong too, so a chance to see the home team win is always welcome.
Detroit hosts the Houston Astros from May 10-12 and the Miami Marlins from May 13-15. The Tigers return to the Motor City for a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays from May 23-26 and a two-game series with the Pittsburgh Steelers from May 28-29.
