13-Year-Old Girl Missing From Kalamazoo

A 13-year-old from Kalamazoo is missing and without her needed medication.

Nevaeh Jones was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27 in downtown Kalamazoo near Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries. She has a mental condition that requires medication and she did not have her medication with her when last seen.

Nevaeh is an African American female with brown hair, brown eyes and a light to medium complexion. She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 135 to 140 pounds with a large to medium build.

Nevaeh was last seen wearing a blue shirt with tiny dots, black Nike slides, a short black pea coat and white ankle socks with pastel stripes.

If you have any information about Nevaeh and her whereabouts, please contact Kalamazoo County Dispatch at 269-488-8922 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Courtesy of Help Us Find Nevaeh Jones