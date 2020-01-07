UPDATE 1/10/2020: The 15-year-old missing from Berrien County has been located & is now safe.

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl missing from Berrien County.

Vivianna Jenkins was last seen Monday January 6, at approximately 9:00 p.m. The 15-year-old was on foot heading east on Browntown Road towards I-94 and was with 19-year-old David Daily from Dowagiac.

Vivianna Jenkins was last seen wearing a yellow Notre Dame hoodie, gray jogging pants and no shoes. Vivanna has long dark hair, brown eyes, scar under right eye and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Baroda-Lake Township Police Department at 269-465-3258.

19-year-old David Daily

15-year old Vivianna Jenkins missing from Berrien County