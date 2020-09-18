16-Teen-Year-Old Girl Missing From Kent County

Kent County Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday, September 15.

16-year-old Jaimee Sanford was last seen on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Cedar Springs, Michigan. Jaimee is described as being a Caucasian female with a thin but athletic build, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 138 pounds, her hair is half black and half red and falls just below her shoulders in length, with blue eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, she did not have a cellphone but is believed to be carrying a school-issued Chromebook. Jaimee could be carrying a blue/black backpack and/or duffle bag. She was last seen wearing a blue/black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Jaimee's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kent County Dispatch Authority at 616-336-3113 or 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Jaimee Sanford missing from Kent County