16-Year-Old Missing in Michigan Since October 2020

A missing 16-year-old boy has not been seen by his family since late October 2020.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says 16-year-old Shane McLaughlin has been missing from Romulus, Michigan since October 19, 2020. At the time Shane went missing he was 15-years-old. He has missed numerous holidays and birthdays since he was last seen by relatives, including his own. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Courtesy of the family of Shane McLaughlin

Shane's family believes he is still near the family home in Romulus, located in Wayne County. Perhaps being illegally hidden by adults. In Michigan, it is illegal to harbor a juvenile runaway. Those found to be doing so could be handed felony or serious misdemeanor charges that could result in several months of jail time and substantial fines.

At the time Shane was last seen he was described as a 16-year-old white male, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with blonde hair, and brown eyes. His family says that he may have longer or shorter hair now compared to the photos included. He has a heartbeat tattoo on the inside of his left arm and has both ears pierced.

When Shane was last seen he took his black NIKE duffle bag with him. Home security footage captured an SUV picking Shane up at his residence. His family has not seen him since.

Anyone with information on Shane McLaughlin's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400.

