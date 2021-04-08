17 Children Have Gone Missing In Michigan Since January 1st

17 children have gone missing in Michigan since the beginning of 2021 and are still missing.

According to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, 17 kids have gone missing in Michigan so far this year who have not been located.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization. NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.

Each one of these children is at risk for exploitation and even worse. They are someone's child, grandchild, sister, brother, and the reason someone gets out of bed each day.

Children can easily be preyed upon by those with bad and even deadly intentions whether they ran away or were lured away by a stranger online.

Please take a few moments to view the photos below. By doing so, you can contribute to a child being reunited with their loved ones, or perhaps, even save their life.