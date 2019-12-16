UPDATE 2/13/2020: Found. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has confirmed that the 22-year-old woman missing from Kalamazoo has been located & is safe.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing 22-year-old woman who was last seen in mid-November.

Crystal Shauntal Walker was last seen by family members on November 16th. At the time Walker was in the area of the 700 block of Reed Street in Kalamazoo.

She is described as a black woman with a medium complexion, 22-years-old, standing 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Police say Walker has stars tattooed on her upper chest area.

Anyone with information regarding Crystal Shauntal Walker's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.