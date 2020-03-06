24-Year-Old Missing From Grand Rapids, Kent County

UPDATE: Found. The missing 24-year-old has been located and is safe.

Original story below

Grand Rapids police are searching for a 24-year-old man missing from the Grand Rapids/Kent County area.

24-year-old Mike Davis is missing from the Grand Rapids/Kent County area and family members are concerned for his well being. He was last seen on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 5). Matt drives a blue Dodge Neon, similar to the one pictured above, with a Michigan license plate E-C-K-0-0-8-4. Mike has a tattoo of a cross on his upper back.

Mike is a Caucasian male, stands approximately 5 feet and 10 inches, weighs approximately 155 pounds and has blonde hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400. Case number 20-015545.