UPDATE: FOUND! She has been located & is safe.

See the original story below.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 26-year-old woman who made a concerning social media post before disappearing.

Aundrea Allen was last known to be walking through Timberline Estates in Coopersville, then Randall Street, and onto the I-96. Friends and family are concerned for her well being. It is possible that Aundrea may be trying to head to Grand Rapids or already in Grand Rapids.

Missing Person Aundrea Allen

Aundrea is described as having a medium complexion, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, having short black and purple hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray tank top.

Anyone who sees Aundrea or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

