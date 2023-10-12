Who doesn't love wrestling? Soap opera in tights. Sports entertainment, professional wrestling, doesn't matter what you call it, everything that happens in the squared circle is an adrenaline rush.

A lot of people think wrestling died out after the Attitude Era of the WWE, back when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock were running roughshod over the industry and dominating television ratings. Maybe it took a dip, but three of the biggest, or at least most recognizable movie stars in the world were once wrestlers, two of them after the Attitude Era: John Cena and Batista.

Earlier this week, it felt like 1999 all over again, as WWE and AEW, the two biggest North American wrestling promotions today, went head-to-head on Tuesday night. The ratings favored WWE, which put some of its biggest names, like Cena and the Undertaker, on its third-biggest show, NXT, just to outperform AEW.

Wrestling isn't dead. In fact, it's probably as big as it's ever been.

Michigan and pro wrestling are fated partners. Heck, Hulk Hogan slamming Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III is one of the single most important moments in wrestling history, and it happened in the Silverdome here in Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

It really should be no surprise that the state is known for producing some of the biggest names in the history of wrestling. We're talking WWE Hall of Famers, multi-time world champions across a handful of promotions, and true trailblazers of the profession. Without some of the names that come from the Mitten State, wrestling as we know it today would be vastly different.

So let's take a look at the names and faces that any fan of professional wrestling would recognize.

28 Professional Wrestlers From Michigan Fans Are Sure to Recognize These wrestlers span generations and promotions and are some of the most important and recognizable names to step into the squared circle from the Mitten State. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison