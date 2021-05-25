29 Children Have Gone Missing In Michigan So Far In 2021

Today when a child goes missing, their friends and neighborhood reach around the world as more friendships begin online.

Once upon a time when a child got mad at their parents and ran away, most would be located quickly at a friend's home in the neighborhood. Now that more and more kids are spending hours online making friends with strangers all over the world, that neighborhood reaches miles and continents away.

It is easy to be fooled by a stranger online who claims to care. Catfishing has been happening pretty much since the dawn of internet interaction with many adults being duped by strangers with bad intentions. Over the weekend, a 13-year-old Michigan boy was located in Tennessee after voluntarily leaving his home late at night with strangers he met on the internet. Those strangers, according to the FBI, had previously been investigated and were on the FBI database for being involved in sex crimes in the past.

Thankfully that boy can return home to his family. Right now, there are 29 children who have gone missing in the state of Michigan since January 1, 2021, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. 29 kids who may be in harm's way and are not even able to fully grasp the dangers they are in.

Today, May 25th is National Missing Children's Day. You can help bring these missing children home by scrolling through their photos and being vigilant while out and about during everyday life.