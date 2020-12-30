40 Kids Went Missing In Michigan In 2020 & Are Still Not Found

There were 40 children who went missing in Michigan this year who have still not been found, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Some of these kids have been missing since the beginning of the year while others just a week. They range in age from 5-months-old to 18-years-old. Each of these children is someone's child, brother, grandchild, and more. Each is a unique light and gift to the world and in a year unlike any other, they have gone missing.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children was founded in 1984 by John and Revé Walsh and other child advocates as a private, non-profit organization to serve as the national clearinghouse and resource center for information about missing and exploited children.

When a child is reported missing to law enforcement, federal law requires that child be entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, also known as NCIC.

According to the FBI, in 2019 there were 421,394 NCIC entries for missing children. This number represents reports of missing children. Unfortunately, since many children are never reported missing and there is no reliable way to determine the total number of children who are actually missing in the U.S. as well as Michigan.

Just by scrolling through these photos and looking at each of these children's faces, you can help. You may be the person that helps ensure the safety and safe return of one of these children.