41 Children Have Gone Missing in Michigan Since January 1, 2021

Dozens of children have gone missing in the state of Michigan since the beginning of the year who have still not been found.

In the state of Michigan, 41 children have gone missing since January 1, 2021, who have not been located to date, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

It is scary to think about but some of these children have been missing since the beginning of the year. Years ago when a child was mad at mom or dad, they would go a block or two away to their best friend's house. Parents could make a few calls and locate their child fairly quickly. Now children make friends online, with individuals all over the world. There is no phonebook to reference school friend's last names. Most people have mobile devices. A child may run away and go to their best friend's home who may live many miles away and be many years older.

There are things you can do to help. First, if you have a child, talk to them about who they are communicating with online. Educate yourself on the dangers and talk with your child about them. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has resources that can help.

You can also contribute to the safety of those missing by looking at their faces and being aware of your surroundings while out and about during your everyday life.

Scroll down below to view children in Michigan that are currently missing. You never know, you might just save a life.