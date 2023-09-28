6 Celebrities Arrested in Michigan Since 2000

We all know about Tim Allen's escapades and how he was arrested way back when. Maybe you're even aware of The Who's original drummer, Keith Moon, being arrested at a hotel in Flint back in 1967. But those stories get told plenty.

Actually, in more recent years, celebrity arrests in Michigan have been fairly quiet. We have to look all the way back to the year 2000 to come up with an interesting list of celebrities or athletes who were arrested in the Mitten State.

That said, many of the celebrities that do call Michigan home are pretty good noodles all things considered. What, you think Bruce Campbell is gonna do something illegal? The man's a saint!

In all seriousness, crime rates in Michigan dipped from 2021 to 2022, though it is still slightly higher than the national average. For those curious, more white men between the ages of 30-34 were arrested than any other demographic in 2022. Interestingly, almost all of the celebrities listed here fit at least two of the descriptors at the time of their arrest.

Get our free mobile app

But let's get right into it, these six celebrities or athletes have all been arrested in Michigan since 2000.