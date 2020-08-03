73-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Missing From Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 73-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is currently looking for 73-year-old Janet McDonough. McDonough, who suffers from dementia, was last seen by her family in the 300-block of West Michigan Avenue in downtown Kalamazoo at approximately 12:47 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020. She is believed to have left the area on foot.

McDonough is a white female with a thin build, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, last seen wearing slacks and an unknown color shirt. It should be noted that McDonough is currently thinner than she appears in the photo in this article.

Anyone who sees Janet McDonough or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.