A Stay-catation This Year? Here Are Great Day Trips In Michigan

My husband and I just finished up our 'stay-catation.' With the world in the midst of a pandemic, we thought we would stay home instead of flying off to some other location. It was a good choice; we did have lots of fun.

One day we spent the day on Lake Michigan at PJ. Hoffmaster Beach. A great day and we were so lucky to have great weather.

Here are some ideas for you if you are also planning on a 'stay-cation' and are looking for day trip ideas for Michigan.

Check out the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture park in Grand Rapids. This one of a kind attraction is an amazing adventure that even your kids will love. The gardens there are stunning.

Michigan has plenty of wineries to choose from. They are spread pretty much around our state. My favorite is the Round Barn Winery in Baroda Michigan. Yes, it is a converted barn, but what I love is that it is a quaint place for delicious wine tastings.

The Lavender Labyrinth is amazing and has row after row of beautiful fragrant lavender. If you head to Cherry Point Farm & Market in Shelby you can explore this amazing place.

When is the last time you were at Greenfield Village? For me it was in 6th grade on a field trip. Some of the sights to see are the Henry Ford Museum and you can also talk to farmers who are dressed in turn of the century clothing. take a ride in a real Model T. There is a lot going on in the village and your family will really enjoy it.

We all know Shepler's Ferry is one way to get over to Mackinaw Island, but Sheplers also takes folks on a tour of a lighthouse. From the Poe Reef Light to the White Shoal Light, there is something to fascinate everyone. Just a little something different than just booking over to the Island.

Headed to the U.P.? Yes this would be a long day trip, but totally worth the drive. Fayette Historical Townsite used to be a very active area during the days when the iron mines were open. The area is now abandoned, and visitors can explore the empty buildings, and maybe see or hear a ghost or two.

I have been to many aquariums but I have never been to the Belle Isle Aquarium, which, by the way, is the oldest aquarium in the country. Lots to see in the water and also you can check out the stunning historic building. The Belle Isle Aquarium is located in Detroit.

There is Wellington Farm Park located in Grayling. You can step into the Depression-era rural Michigan and visit the farm that attracts hundreds of visitors each year. This is a chance to see how far we have come in farming since those days. Observing the depression-area kitchen will make you hug your microwave oven when you get home.

Finally, Farmington Hills is home to Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum. Hundreds of neon signs, pinball machines, and quirky toys line the walls and ceilings of the building. Everywhere you turn is something else to see; as the name says, it is a marvelous place.

If staying in Michigan is your vacation plan for this year, you will find that our state has lots to do and offers lots of fun places for you and your family to explore.

