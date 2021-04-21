Additional Food Benefits Extended Through April

The MDHHS has extended the additional food assistance benefits through April.

In an announcement yesterday, (Tuesday, April 20th, 2021,) the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that Michigan families will continue to have access to the additional food assistance benefits through April. Around 350,000 families in Michigan will benefit from this. The additional food assistance began back in March of 2020 and has continued since then with the approval of the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

When will the additional benefits become available?

Those families eligible for the additional food assistance will begin to see the extra benefits on their Bridge Card between April 24th and May 4th. This payment will be added to the cards as a separate payment from any provided earlier in the month.

What are the maximum allowable SNAP benefits per household size?

Each household will receive a different amount based on size:

One Person Household: $234

Two Person Household: $430

Three Person Household: $616

Four Person Household: $782

Five Person Household: $929

Six Person Household: $1,114

Seven Person Household: $1,232

Eight Person Household: $1,408

Over 1.3 million Michiganders receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Michigan will recover from the pandemic as more people received the safe and effective vaccine...In the meantime, MDHHS will continue to help families affected by the pandemic put food on the table...said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel.

The funding for this additional for these benefits is being provided by the federal government under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

