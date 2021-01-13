Michigan Food Security Remains A Question

The job of making sure Michigan residents have enough food to eat is becoming a monumental task. Over 1.2 million in the state are eligible and now receiving federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits which are administered by the state. The COVID-19 virus outbreak and resulting closing orders and restrictions on Michigan residents have left hundreds of thousands without jobs and struggling to keep afloat.

Last August, Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer decided some experts were needed to work to try and manage the worsening situation. She announced the formation of a Food Security Council. Its job is to review ongoing food assistance efforts and decide what else needs to be done.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The council issued a preliminary report last October. Now the panel is presenting new recommendations to the Governor. They involve three primary areas of concern. The first is the overall food needs of Michigan residents. The second is a collaboration between state government agencies and other public and private groups to maintain and improve supply chain issues. The third deals with fine-tuning existing food availability issues and even addressing things like panic buying.

Governor Whitmer says, “I formed the Food Security Council to make sure that all Michiganders – no matter their socioeconomic status – can put food on the table for themselves and their families. The needs are especially recognizable and critical during a pandemic but must continue to be addressed when the current crisis is over. I applaud members of the council for their hard work, creativity, and partnership during a very challenging time for our state and country.”