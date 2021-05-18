Food Assistance Program Expands, Helps 350k More Michiganders

While we're all doing our best to get back to "normal" there's no doubt that the past year has had a significant impact on things like jobs, food security, and more. As far as food security goes, Michigan has taken another step to help those still in need within the state.

As reported by WWMT News Channel 3, the food assistance program already in place is being expanded to serve more people in Michigan.

Previously, in March of this year, the food assistance program was extended and that's exactly what's happening again. I know we're already halfway through May but, here's what you need to know:

This expansion is through the month of May

These changes apply to those who are NOT receiving the maximum SNAP benefit amount

Those eligible for these changes do not need to reapply

All in all, the expansion will help an additional 350,000 people in Michigan. If you're someone who is benefitting from the food assistance program but are unsure if these changes will apply to you, these are the maximum benefit amount per family size:

One Person: $234

Two Persons: $430

Three Persons: $616

Four Persons: $782

You can find the complete list of benefits to family ratios here.

With more and more people becoming vaccinated and restrictions being lifted we are inching our way back to normalcy. If you find yourself in a place where you may be struggling with providing food for yourself or your family, regardless of whether or not you're using SNAP benefits, there are multiple resources right here in SW Michigan.

The Southwest Michigan Food Bank. In 2020, they provided over 14 million pounds of food. They service multiple counties in SW Michigan and hold weekly drive-thru pantries. Find more details here. Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes. Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes does not require any I.D. or proof of eligibility, they do home deliveries in some cases, and provide at least 4 days worth of food for everyone in your household. Details on their food program can be found here. FoodPantries.org. This website provides a list with details to food banks, subsidized groceries and more in Kalamazoo and the surrounding areas.

For those looking for more details on the expansion of the current food assistance program, or for those that need to apply, details can be found here.