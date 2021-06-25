Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel believes there could be thousands of victims who have been abused by Boy Scout Leaders across the state over the last few decades.

Boy Scouts Investigated

Nessel has assembled a team of assistant attorneys general and Michigan State Police detectives to investigate the Boy Scouts of America. This is the same team that worked on a clergy abuse investigation that led to the investigation of 11 priests, four of whom were convicted.

Nessel's office believes abuse was even more prevalent among Boy Scouts than it was within the Catholic Church. She's released a public service announcement asking victims to come forward in order to find and investigate abusers.

"The stories we hear from victims every day have compelled us to open a criminal investigation into the Boy Scouts of America," Nessel says in the PSA. "I know speaking about these tramas is difficult, and that's why I'm asking Michiganders to show their strength and courage by calling our trained victim advocates at 844.324.3374."

Abuse May Have Occured at Multiple Sites

Grand Rapids station WOOD-TV reports that about 140 former Boy Scout leaders have been barred from the organization because of misconduct. It's alleged that abuse may have taken place at several Boy Scout campsites throughout the state. Michigan is considered a destination camp location, so many victims may be from out of state.

Speak Up

If you've been victimized or if you have information about any abuse that may have occurred within the Boy Scouts of America organization, you're asked to call 844.324.3374.

