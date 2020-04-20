Air Zoo Launches Educational Video Gallery for Kids

The good folks at the Air Zoo know the challenge of teaching your children from home, especially if you were unprepared for the task. How do you teach something like propulsion without several examples to share, or maybe a hands-on age-appropriate project to work on together? Where can you find more resources to help your children further their interest in their favorite subjects? Air Zoo's got your back. Last week they released a series of videos to help you do just that; expand their understanding of the curriculum through fun, age-appropriate experiments. Explore what the Statue of Liberty, Mars, and a penny all have in common. Find out what it's like to travel to the moon! Air Zoo is calling this series Launchpad to Learning, and it's such a fun, interactive way to stay engaged with your children's education.