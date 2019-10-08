Albion City Council Seeks Third-Party To Verify Member’s Misconduct

Members of the Albion City Council have requested approval to assign a third-party to verify alleged misconduct by one of their members.

WWMT reports that the request comes after the city of Albion set a recall election for Sanya Brown in July of this year. The vote was set after the Calhoun County Clerk's Office received recall petitions in June that sought to remove Brown from office. She is accused of violating the Albion city charter when she instructed the city manager to remove the chief of the Department of Public Safety.

The petitions were reviewed, the opportunity for challenges expired and the petitions included the minimum number of signatures necessary to set the election. This Call of Election serves as the official declaration of the sufficiency of recall petitions against Albion City Precinct 3 Council Member Sonya Brown." Calhoun County Clerk Anne Norlander in a written announcement to WWMT

Recall petitions were reviewed, the opportunity for challenges expired and the petitions included the minimum number of signatures necessary to set the election. The recall vote will be held on November 5th. Under Michigan election regulations for recall efforts, candidates seeking to fill Brown’s position will also be on the ballot that day. Candidates interested in filing for the council seat should contact the Albion city clerk.