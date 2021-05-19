Albion College officials announced Wednesday, May 19 that students and staff will need a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall.

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, officials with Albion Collge made the announcement that staff and students returning to campus for the fall semester will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A news release from the school states that prior to arriving on campus in the fall, students, faculty and staff will need to present proof of vaccination. The deadline to submit vaccination proof is by August 1, 2021. The release also notes that further details on how to submit the documentation through a secure system will be provided later this summer. It is however noted that medical and religious exemptions will be honored.

Albion College announced earlier this year that they will return to full in-person instruction for fall 2021, with appropriate COVID-19 policies in place.

Albion College President Dr. Mathew B. Johnson had this to say of the latest policy;

Our focus has been, and remains, managing the risk associated with COVID-19, and prioritizing the health and safety of our entire campus community to ensure we are able to offer the in-person experience our students know and love. This vaccination requirement is a continuation of that commitment. We are extremely proud of the way our students and entire campus community have responded to our safety protocols, and we’re eager to return to full in-person instruction for the fall semester.

More details on Albion’s approach to the Fall 2021 semester, including important updates regarding both academics and student activities, can be found by clicking here.

