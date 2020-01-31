Update at 7:43 am - Michigan State Police report the 911 system statewide has been

restored to normal service.



Update at 6:44 am - Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties now report 911 service has been restored.

ALERT - 911 Call Systems In Michigan Partially Off-Line. In Calhoun County please use text to 9-1-1 or 269-781-0912 for emergencies.

In most counties throughout the state, texting functions appear to be working OK. There's no word how long this may continue today.

To send an emergency 911 text, create a message like normal, enter 911 in the data field where you would enter a contact or a phone number. An emergency dispatcher will then respond by text.

Non-emergency lines for County Sheriff's Departments may also be used if necessary to complete an emergency request for assistance.